Eagles G Nate Herbig Signs RFA Tender

According to Mike Garafolo, Eagles G Nate Herbig has signed his restricted free agent tender.

Philadelphia tendered Herbig at the original round level worth just over $2.4 million for the 2022 season.

Herbig, 23, signed with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of Stanford in 2019. He signed a three-year, $2.02 million deal and has managed to make the roster each of the past three seasons.

For his career, Herbig has appeared in 33 games for the Eagles and made 17 starts, primarily at guard. In 2021, Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 30 guard out of 82 qualifying players.