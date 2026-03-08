Eagles Got Trade Calls For DT Jalen Carter

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Eagles have received trade calls for DT Jalen Carter.

Fowler doesn’t say how much or if the Eagles engaged in talks regarding Carter, or in what context.

The last word on Carter was that he was one of the players the Eagles wanted to prioritize a long-term deal for this offseason. One of those players, fellow DT Jordan Davis, just inked a huge three-year, $76 million extension.

Philadelphia still has Carter under team control for two more years, whereas Davis was entering the final year of his deal, so there’s some time to work out a new deal.

Carter, 24, was selected with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft by the Eagles. He’s entering the fourth year of his four-year, $21.806 million contract that included a $14 million signing bonus.

The Eagles will have a fifth-year option to pick up on Carter in May projected to be worth $27.127 million fully guaranteed.

In 2025, Carter appeared in 11 games for the Eagles and recorded 33 total tackles, five tackles for loss, three sacks and seven pass deflections.

We’ll have more on Carter as the news is available.