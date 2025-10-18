Eagles Have Received Trade Calls For A.J. Brown, But ‘Aren’t Moving Him Now’

Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports that the Eagles have received calls about a potential trade for veteran WR A.J. Brown, who has been frustrated with his role in the teams offense this season.

According to Russini, the Eagles have been telling interested teams: “We aren’t moving him now.”

Other reports have downplayed the possibility of the Eagles moving Brown before the deadline, so this isn’t a big surprise.

Philadelphia isn’t playing their best ball right now, but it seems like they will need Brown as the season plays out in what is a wide open league right now.

Brown, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Titans back in 2019. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $5,506,368 rookie contract before the Titans traded him to the Eagles for a first and third-round pick.

He then re-signed with the Eagles on a four-year, $100 million contract that included $57 million guaranteed.

However, the Eagles later signed Brown to a three-year, $96 million extension that includes $84 million guaranteed.

In 2025, Brown has appeared in four games for the Eagles and caught 14 passes for 151 yards and a touchdown.