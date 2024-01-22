Eagles HC Nick Sirianni Expected Back In 2024

While the Eagles have not made an official announcement about the status of HC Nick Sirianni, Adam Schefter says the expectation is he’s back to coach the team in 2024.

The Eagles did announce they’ll have an end-of-season press conference on Wednesday where both Sirianni and GM Howie Roseman will address reporters.

Schefter says that along with Sirianni making decisions about the coaching staff are clear indicators his job is safe, for now.

The Eagles fired DC Sean Desai and did not renew assistant Matt Patricia‘s contract. It’s also likely they move on from OC Brian Johnson and do a clean slate with both coordinators on the coaching staff.

Sirianni, 42, began his coaching career at Mount Union back in 2004 as their defensive backs coach. After a few years at IUP, the Chiefs hired Sirianni as their offensive quality control coach and he held a few positions before joining the Chargers in 2013.

Sirianni served as the Chargers offensive quality control coach and QBs coach before moving to WRs coach in 2016. He was hired by the Colts as their offensive coordinator in 2018.

The Eagles hired Sirianni to be their next head coach after firing HC Doug Pederson in 2021.

In three years in Philadelphia, Sirianni has a record of 34-17 (.667 winning percentage) with three trips to the playoffs and a Super Bowl appearance in 2022.

We’ll have more on the Eagles’ coaching staff as the news is available.