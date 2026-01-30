Eagles Hiring Former Bucs OC Josh Grizzard As Pass Game Coordinator

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Eagles are hiring former Buccaneers offensive coordinator Josh Grizzard as their pass game coordinator.

The Eagles are filling out their new offensive staff after the decision to hire Sean Mannion as offensive coordinator.

Grizzard, 35, hails from Lizard Lick, North Carolina, and began his coaching career at Yale and Duke as an assistant.

He moved up to the NFL, joining the Dolphins in 2017 as an offensive quality control coach and also had a stint as the team’s WR coach.

Grizzard joined the Buccaneers in 2024 in his first job as a passing game coordinator and was promoted to offensive coordinator for the 2025 season before being let go after the year.

In 2025, the Buccaneers ranked No. 18 in scoring and No. 21 in total offense, incuding No. 21 in rushing and No. 20 in passing.