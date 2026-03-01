Eagles Hiring Former Texans QB Coach Jerrod Johnson

Mike Garafolo reports that the Eagles are hiring former Texans QB coach Jerrod Johnson in an unspecified role.

Garafolo adds that the hiring is yet to be finalized, with Johnson being let go by the Texans just a few days ago.

Johnson had been interviewed for offensive coordinator roles as recently as this past offseason but the Texans or Johnson or both evidently felt it was time for a shakeup.

Johnson, 37, wound up signing on with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of Texas A&M back in 2011. During his career, Johnson played for the Steelers, Seahawks, Bears, Ravens, and Cowboys.

He joined the 49ers under the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship in 2017 and had a similar position with the Colts in 2019.

Johnson was promoted to offensive quality control coach with the Colts in 2020. He then got a job with the Vikings as the assistant QB coach under HC Kevin O’Connell. The Texans hired him as their QB coach in 2023 and he has remained in that role ever since.