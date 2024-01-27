Eagles Hiring Kellen Moore As Offensive Coordinator

Adam Schefter reports that the Eagles are hiring Kellen Moore as their new offensive coordinator.

The Eagles are swinging big on coordinator additions this offseason with Moore and Vic Fangio being brought in to help turn things around on both sides of the ball.

It will be interesting to see if HC Nick Sirianni allows Moore to call plays in Philadephia.

The Eagles also interviewed Texans QB Coach Jerrod Johnson and USC QB Coach Kliff Kingsbury for the job.

Moore, 34, originally signed on with the Lions as an undrafted free agent out of Boise State back in 2012. Detroit elected to move on from Moore at the start of the 2015 season and later signed on to the Cowboys’ practice squad.

Moore missed the entire 2016 season with a broken ankle but he later returned to Dallas. After being waived in 2017, the Cowboys added him to their practice squad for the remainder of the season.

From there, Moore made the decision to join the Cowboys as their QBs coach and end his playing career in 2018. Dallas later promoted him to offensive coordinator for the 2019 season and he retained the position through a coaching change.

However, he and HC Mike McCarthy later elected to mutually part ways and the Chargers hired Moore as offensive coordinator in 2023.

In 2023, the Chargers ranked No. 21 in points per game, No. 18 in yards per game, No. 13 in passing and No. 25 in rushing.