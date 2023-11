Eagles Hosted LB Anthony Barr For Visit, Worked Out Three Including G Andrew Norwell

Mike Garafolo reports that the Eagles hosted veteran free agent LB Anthony Barr for a visit on Monday.

Garafolo adds that the team also worked out G Andrew Norwell, C Lecitus Smith, and TE Noah Togiai.

Barr, 31, was taken with the No. 9 overall pick by the Vikings back in 2014. He played out the final year of his four-year $12,743,500 rookie contract and made a base salary of $2,157,750 for the 2017 season.

The Vikings elected to pick up Barr’s fifth-year option, which paid him around $12.306 million for the 2018 season. He entered unrestricted free agency in 2019 and, after initially committing to the Jets, returned to the Vikings on a five-year, $67.5 million deal.

Barr agreed to a pay cut entering the 2021 season that guaranteed a chunk of his salary and made him an unrestricted free agent in 2022. The Cowboys signed him to a one-year deal and later placed him on the PUP list.

He most recently visited with the Giants and the Saints.

In 2022, Barr appeared in 14 games for the Cowboys and recorded 58 total tackles, one sack, and two fumble recoveries.