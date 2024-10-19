Eagles Activate S Sydney Brown, Elevate OL Jack Driscoll

The Eagles announced Saturday that they have elevated S Sydney Brown from the physically unable to perform list.

The team is also elevating OL Jack Driscoll for Week 7.

Brown suffered a torn ACL in the season finale against the Giants last year.

Brown, 24, is from London, Ontario, Canada, and was named first-team All-Big Ten in 2022 following his final season at Illinois.

The Eagles selected him in the third round with the No. 66 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft. He then signed a four-year, $5,744,439 rookie contract with a $1,177,774 signing bonus and a cap figure of $1,044,443 in 2023.

During five seasons at Illinois, Brown recorded 320 tackles, two sacks, 10 interceptions, three defensive touchdowns, 16 pass deflections, four forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery.

In 2023, Brown appeared in 14 games for the Eagles and made six starts. He had 45 tackles, three passes defended, one forced fumble, and one interception returned for a 99-yard touchdown.