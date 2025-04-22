Eagles Hosted Penn State S Kevin Winston Jr. For Visit

ESPN’s Tim McManus reports the Eagles hosted Penn State S Kevin Winston Jr. for a pre-draft visit.

Per our 2025 NFL Draft Visit Tracker, Winston also took a top-30 visit with the Dolphins.

Winston Jr., 21, was a four-star prospect and the number seven overall safety in the 2022 recruiting class out of Maryland. He committed to Penn State in July 2021 and enrolled in June 2022. Winston received All-Big 10 Honorable Mentions in his sophomore season in 2023.

In his collegiate career, Winston appeared in 28 games making 15 starts over three years recording 90 total tackles, six passes defended, one forced fumble, 3.5 tackles for loss and an interception.