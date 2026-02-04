Eagles Interested In Raiders Assistant Greg Olson For QB Coach

According to Mike Garafolo, the Eagles are interested in Raiders interim OC Greg Olson for the QB coach role on their staff.

Garafolo notes Olson coached new Eagles OC Sean Mannion when he was a player with the Seahawks a few years ago. He’d represent an experienced voice on staff for Mannion, who is just 33.

He adds the team hasn’t commented on current QB coach Scot Loeffler’s status but considering this plus the news of an interview for Cardinals assistant Connor Senger, it seems unlikely he’s back in his current role.

Olson, 62, began his NFL coaching career with the Bears back in 2003 as their QB coach. Since then, he’s worked for the Rams, Buccaneers, Jaguars and Raiders before the Rams hired him as their QB coach in 2017.

He was then hired as the offensive coordinator of the Raiders in 2018, moving with them to Las Vegas before rejoining the Rams as an offensive assistant in 2022. From there, the Seahawks hired Olson as their quarterbacks coach in 2023, and he joined the Raiders in the same role in 2025.