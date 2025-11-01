Eagles Interested In Trading For Dolphins DE Jaelan Phillips

Cameron Wolfe of NFL Media reports that the Eagles would like to trade for Dolphins EDGE Jaelan Phillips “at right price.”

Wolfe adds that Eagles DC Vic Fangio thinks highly of Phillips from their time together in Miami a few years ago.

The Eagles have been trying to sure up their pass rush, which has included signing Za’Darius Smith before he retired and even convincing Brandon Graham to come out of retirement.

The Dolphins also have veteran DEs Bradley Chubb and Matthew Judon, who could be moved before next week’s deadline.

Dianna Russini reported earlier in the day that several teams have inquired about Phillips, including the 49ers, Eagles, and Patriots.

Phillips, 26, was a one-year starter at Miami and was a second-team All-ACC selection in 2020. The Dolphins drafted Phillips with pick No. 18 overall in the 2021 draft.

He was entering the fourth year of his four-year, $14,018,203 contract with the Dolphins that included a $7,555,057 signing bonus when the team exercised his fifth-year option worth $13.251 million fully guaranteed for the 2025 season.

In 2025, Phillips has appeared in nine games for the Dolphins and recorded 25 tackles, three tackles for loss, three sacks, and one fumble recovery.

We will have more on Phillips and the Dolphins as it becomes available.