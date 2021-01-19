Eagles Interviewing Colts OC Nick Sirianni

According to Adam Schefter, the Eagles are interviewing Colts OC Nick Sirianni for their head coaching vacancy today.

Sirianni has worked under Frank Reich, the Eagles offensive coordinator when they won the Super Bowl a few years ago, since he left to take the head coaching job in Indianapolis.

Sirianni, 39, began his coaching career at Mount Union back in 2004 as their defensive backs coach. After a few years at IUP, the Chiefs hired Sirianni as their offensive quality control coach and he held a few positions before joining the Chargers in 2013.

Sirianni served as the Chargers offensive quality control coach and QBs coach before moving to WRs coach in 2016. He was hired by the Colts as their offensive coordinator in 2018.

In 2020, the Colts offense ranked No. 10 in yards per game, No. 9 in points per game, No. 11 in passing yards per game and No. 11 in rushing yards per game.