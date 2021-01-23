Eagles Interviewing Washington DBs Coach Chris Harris For Defensive Coordinator Job

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Eagles are interviewing Washington defensive backs coach Chris Harris for their defensive coordinator vacancy.

New Eagles HC Nick Sirianni is working to fill out his coaching staff.

It was reported a few weeks ago that Jim Schwartz wasn’t going to be back in Philadelphia.

Harris, 38, is a former sixth-round pick of the Bears back in 2005. He played eight seasons in the NFL before taking his first coaching job with the Bears as a defensive quality control coach.

From there, Harris worked for the Chargers before departing to become Washington’s defensive backs coach last year.

We’ll have more regarding the Eagles as the news is available.