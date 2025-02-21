Eagles LB Nolan Smith Underwent Surgery For Torn Triceps

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that Eagles LB Nolan Smith underwent surgery this past Wendesday for a torn triceps he suffered during the Super Bowl.

Smith was able to play through the injury and is expected to be ready to go for the 2025 season.

Smith, 24, was rated as the No. 1 recruit in the nation when he committed to Georgia. The Eagles drafted him with the No. 30 overall pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Smith is entering the third year of his four-year, $13,048,289 contract that includes a $6,489,664 signing bonus and a fifth-year option for the Eagles to pick up.

In 2024, Smith appeared in 16 games for the Eagles, making 10 starts fo them and recording 42 tackles, 6.5 sacks, a forced fumble and two pass defenses.