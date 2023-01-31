Eagles LG Landon Dickerson Suffered Hyperextended Right Elbow

According to Jeff McLane, Eagles LG Landon Dickerson suffered a hyperextension of his right elbow with an MRI returning negative for any damage.

Dickerson is expected to play in the Super Bowl with a brace and will also wear it in practice.

Dickerson, 24, was a second-round pick by the Eagles after being a four-year starter at Alabama. He was a unanimous All-American and first-team All-ACC selection in 2020. He also won the Rimington Trophy and the Jacobs Blocking Trophy.

Dickerson signed a four-year deal rookie deal with the team worth $8,656,673 million with a $3,655,762 signing bonus.

In 2022, Dickerson appeared in and started 17 games for the Eagles at left guard.