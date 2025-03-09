Eagles Looking For 4th-Rd Pick In Trade For TE Dallas Goedert?

According to Josina Anderson, sources around the league believe the Eagles are holding out for “at least a fourth-round pick for TE Dallas Goedert in a potential trade.”

Anderson says Philadelphia is willing to take a future pick in 2026 or 2027 for Goedert. However, she adds that “a lower pick and more of a salary adjustment is needed for some teams to continue conversations.”

This is the first we’ve heard of a potential Goedert trade.

Goedert is owed a base salary of just $1,255,000 for the 2025 season to go along with a $5,826,000 option and a $250,000 workout bonus.

Goedert, 30, is a former second-round pick of the Eagles back in 2018. He was in the final year of his four-year, $5,624,271 contract and set to make a base salary of $1.246 million for the 2021 season when he signed a four-year, $59 million extension in 2021.

In 2024, Goedert appeared in 10 games for the Eagles and caught 42 passes for 496 yards receiving and two touchdowns.

We’ll have more regarding Goedert as the news is available.