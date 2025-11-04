Eagles Made Three Moves, Designated OLB Nolan Smith To Return

The Philadelphia Eagles made three roster moves on Tuesday, including designating OLB Nolan Smith to return from injured reserve per Zach Berman.

This opens a three-week window for him to practice with the team before he has to be added to the active roster.

The Eagles also released OLB Patrick Johnson from the active roster and released WR Terrace Marshall from the practice squad.

Smith, 24, was rated as the No. 1 recruit in the nation when he committed to Georgia. The Eagles drafted him with the No. 30 overall pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Smith is entering the third year of his four-year, $13,048,289 contract that includes a $6,489,664 signing bonus and a fifth-year option for the Eagles to pick up.

In 2025, Smith has appeared in three games for the Eagles, recording 10 total tackles and a forced fumble.