Eagles Make 10 Roster Moves Including Releasing CB Greedy Williams

The Philadelphia Eagles announced several roster moves on Saturday following their second preseason game.

The full list includes:

Eagles signed DT Robert Cooper , DT Marvin Wilson , DT Caleb Sanders, LB Tyreek Maddox-Williams, and LB Quinton Bell .

, DT , DT LB and LB . Eagles waived WR Tyrie Cleveland , DT Noah Elliss and CB Zech McPhearson with injury designations.

, DT and CB with injury designations. Eagles released CB Greedy Williams and P Ty Zentner.

Williams, 25, is a former second-round pick of the Browns back in 2019. He’s coming off of the final year of his four-year, $6,458,676 rookie contract including a $2,717,220 signing bonus.

Williams signed on with the Eagles this past March as an unrestricted free agent.

In 2022, Williams appeared in 11 games for the Browns and recorded nine tackles.