Eagles Make Four Moves, Designate DE Brandon Graham To Return From IR

The Philadelphia Eagles announced they have designated DE Brandon Graham and TE C.J. Uzomah to return from injured reserve.

This opens a 21-day window for Graham and Uzomah to return to practice and get activated to the 53-man roster or they will revert to injured reserve. Graham has been out since Week 12 with a torn triceps while Uzomah has been out since Week 17 with an abdominal injury.

Additionally, Philadelphia has signed RB Lew Nichols to the practice squad and released TE Nick Muse in correspondence.

Graham, 36, is a former first-round pick of the Eagles back in 2010. He played out the final year of his four-year, $26 million contract before agreeing to a three-year deal worth $40 million with Philadelphia in 2019.

Graham was in the final year of his contract when he agreed to a one-year contract worth $6 million last year. He returned to Philadelphia on a one-year contract this past March.

In 2024, Graham appeared in 11 games for the Eagles and recorded 20 tackles, 3.5 sacks, a fumble and two pass defenses.