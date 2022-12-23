Eagles Make Three Moves Including Promoting P Brett Kern & LB Christian Elliss

The Philadelphia Eagles announced that they have promoted LB Christian Elliss and P Brett Kern from the practice squad for Week 16 and also placed TE Tyree Jackson on the injured reserve.

Kern, 36, originally signed on with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent back in 2008. He lasted just over a year in Denver before being claimed off of waivers by the Titans.

Kern has gone on to play the past 13 seasons for the Titans. The Titans signed him to a four-year extension worth $12.55 million in 2019.

He was let go by the Titans earlier this season when they went with undrafted P Ryan Stonehouse, who won the punting competition. He caught on with the Eagles earlier this month.

In 2022, Kern has appeared in one game for the Eagles and recorded two punts.