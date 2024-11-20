Eagles Make Three Roster Moves

Per Zach Berman, the Eagles opened the practice window for WR Britain Covey on Wednesday, among other roster moves.

They also signed DT Siaki Ika to the practice squad and released WR Kyle Philips.

Ika, 24, won a National Championship at LSU before transferring to Baylor where he was named Big-12 Defensive Newcomer of the Year for 2021.

The Browns selected him with the 98th pick of the third round in the 2023 draft.

Ika signed a four-year, $5,304,082 rookie contract that included a $857,512 signing bonus and had a cap figure of $964,379 in 2023.

He was among the Browns’ final roster cuts in 2024 and caught on with the Eagles’ practice squad soon after.

In 2023, he appeared in four games for the Browns but recorded no statistics.