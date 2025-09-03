Eagles Make Two Practice Squad Moves

The Philadelphia Eagles announced they signed CB Eli Ricks to their practice squad and released OL Hollin Pierce in a corresponding move.

We've signed CB Eli Ricks to the practice squad and released OL Hollin Pierce. pic.twitter.com/048kYcVMgy — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 3, 2025

Philadelphia’s practice squad now includes:

LB Chance Campbell WR Elijah Cooks TE E.J. Jenkins CB Brandon Johnson OLB Patrick Johnson TE Cameron Latu QB Kyle McCord CB Parry Nickerson OLB Antwaun Powell-Ryland S Andre Sam S Marcus Epps WR Britain Covey OT Luke Felix Fualalo (International) WR Javon Baker RB Audric Estime DB Ambry Thomas WR Terrace Marshall CB Eli Ricks

Ricks, 23, originally signed on with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of Alabama in 2023. He signed a three-year, $2.6M contract and was entering the final year of his deal when Philadelphia cut him loose coming out of this year’s preseason.

In 2024, Ricks appeared in seven games for the Eagles and recorded two tackles.