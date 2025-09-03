Eagles Make Two Practice Squad Moves

The Philadelphia Eagles announced they signed CB Eli Ricks to their practice squad and released OL Hollin Pierce in a corresponding move.
Philadelphia’s practice squad now includes:
- LB Chance Campbell
- WR Elijah Cooks
- TE E.J. Jenkins
- CB Brandon Johnson
- OLB Patrick Johnson
- TE Cameron Latu
- QB Kyle McCord
- CB Parry Nickerson
- OLB Antwaun Powell-Ryland
- S Andre Sam
- S Marcus Epps
- WR Britain Covey
- OT Luke Felix Fualalo (International)
- WR Javon Baker
- RB Audric Estime
- DB Ambry Thomas
- WR Terrace Marshall
- CB Eli Ricks
Ricks, 23, originally signed on with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of Alabama in 2023. He signed a three-year, $2.6M contract and was entering the final year of his deal when Philadelphia cut him loose coming out of this year’s preseason.
In 2024, Ricks appeared in seven games for the Eagles and recorded two tackles.
