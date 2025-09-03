Eagles Make Two Practice Squad Moves

By
Jonathan Comeaux
-

The Philadelphia Eagles announced they signed CB Eli Ricks to their practice squad and released OL Hollin Pierce in a corresponding move. 

Philadelphia’s practice squad now includes:

  1. LB Chance Campbell
  2. WR Elijah Cooks
  3. TE E.J. Jenkins
  4. CB Brandon Johnson
  5. OLB Patrick Johnson
  6. TE Cameron Latu
  7. QB Kyle McCord
  8. CB Parry Nickerson
  9. OLB Antwaun Powell-Ryland
  10. S Andre Sam
  11. S Marcus Epps
  12. WR Britain Covey
  13. OT Luke Felix Fualalo (International)
  14. WR Javon Baker
  15. RB Audric Estime
  16. DB Ambry Thomas
  17. WR Terrace Marshall
  18. CB Eli Ricks

Ricks, 23, originally signed on with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of Alabama in 2023. He signed a three-year, $2.6M contract and was entering the final year of his deal when Philadelphia cut him loose coming out of this year’s preseason. 

 In 2024, Ricks appeared in seven games for the Eagles and recorded two tackles.

