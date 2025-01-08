Eagles Make Two Roster Moves

The Philadelphia Eagles announced they signed DB Lewis Cine off of the Bills’ practice squad to their active roster and designated DT Byron Young to return from injured reserve.

We have signed DB Lewis Cine to the active roster and have opened the practice window for DT Byron Young. pic.twitter.com/ZWDv89brMb — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) January 8, 2025

This opens Young’s 21-day window to practice before being activated.

Cine, 25, was a two-year starter at Georgia. He was a third-team All-American and a second-team All-SEC selection as a junior. The Vikings used the No. 32 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.

He signed a four-year, $11,494,150 contract that included a $5,539,382 signing bonus. There was also a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2025. However, the Vikings waived him in the third year of the deal.

Cine caught on with Buffalo’s practice squad shortly after being let go by Minnesota.

In 2024, Cine has appeared in one game for the Bills.

Young, 23, was named Second-team All-SEC in 2022 for the Crimson Tide. The Raiders selected him with the No. 70 pick in the third round of the 2023 draft.

He was entering the second year of a four-year, $5,668,710 rookie contract when he was cut loose by Las Vegas coming out of training camp. The Eagles went on to claim Young shortly after.

During his four years at Alabama, Young appeared in 45 games and recorded 130 tackles, seven and a half sacks, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.

In 2023, Young appeared in six games for the Raiders and recorded four tackles.