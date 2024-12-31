Eagles Making Five Practice Squad Moves

The Philadelphia Eagles announced they have signed DB Tariq Castro-Fields, DB Mekhi Garner and DE Charles Harris to the practice squad.

Practice Squad: We have signed DB Tariq Castro-Fields, DB Mekhi Garner, and DE Charles Harris and released DE Tarron Jackson and RB Lew Nichols. pic.twitter.com/iIUsdq2VbJ — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 31, 2024

To make room, they released DE Tarron Jackson and RB Lew Nichols.

Philadelphia’s practice squad now includes:

RB Tyrion Davis-Price DT Gabe Hall S Andre’ Sam OL Laekin Vakalahi (International) OL Brett Toth WR Danny Gray DB A.J. Woods DB Parry Nickerson LB Dallas Gant LB Ochaun Mathis DE K.J. Henry WR Kyle Philips RB Khari Blasingame WR Parris Campbell CB Tariq Castro-Fields DE Charles Harris CB Mekhi Garner

Harris, 29, is a former first-round pick by the Dolphins in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Missouri. He was in the final year of his four-year, $10,843,739 rookie contract when the Dolphins traded him to the Falcons.

Harris had his fifth-year option declined by the Falcons and earned a base salary of $1,943,692 in 2020. He signed a one-year, prove-it deal with the Lions for the 2021 season.

Detroit brought him back on a two-year deal worth $14 million in March 2022 and he became an unrestricted free agent this past offseason before eventually joining the Panthers. Carolina waived him a few weeks ago and he was claimed by the Eagles.

In 2024, Harris appeared in nine games for the Panthers and recorded 21 tackles and three sacks.