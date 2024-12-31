Eagles Making Five Practice Squad Moves

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The Philadelphia Eagles announced they have signed DB Tariq Castro-Fields, DB Mekhi Garner and DE Charles Harris to the practice squad.

To make room, they released DE Tarron Jackson and RB Lew Nichols.

Philadelphia’s practice squad now includes: 

  1. RB Tyrion Davis-Price
  2. DT Gabe Hall
  3. S Andre’ Sam
  4. OL Laekin Vakalahi (International)
  5. OL Brett Toth
  6. WR Danny Gray
  7. DB A.J. Woods
  8. DB Parry Nickerson
  9. LB Dallas Gant
  10. LB Ochaun Mathis
  11. DE K.J. Henry
  12. WR Kyle Philips
  13. RB Khari Blasingame
  14. WR Parris Campbell
  15. CB Tariq Castro-Fields
  16. DE Charles Harris
  17. CB Mekhi Garner

Harris, 29, is a former first-round pick by the Dolphins in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Missouri. He was in the final year of his four-year, $10,843,739 rookie contract when the Dolphins traded him to the Falcons.

Harris had his fifth-year option declined by the Falcons and earned a base salary of $1,943,692 in 2020. He signed a one-year, prove-it deal with the Lions for the 2021 season. 

Detroit brought him back on a two-year deal worth $14 million in March 2022 and he became an unrestricted free agent this past offseason before eventually joining the Panthers. Carolina waived him a few weeks ago and he was claimed by the Eagles.  

In 2024, Harris appeared in nine games for the Panthers and recorded 21 tackles and three sacks.

