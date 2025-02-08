Eagles OC Kellen Moore Expected To Accept Saints’ HC Job

Update:

Adam Schefter also reports that the Saints are expected to hire Kellen Moore as their next head coach, barring an unexpected development.

Jordan Schultz of B/R reports that the expectation is that Eagles OC Kellen Moore will, in fact, accept the Saints head-coaching position after the Super Bowl is over.

According to Schultz, Moore had already started making calls about putting together a potential coaching staff before focusing on the Super Bowl this week.

All indications have been that it was Moore’s job to accept, given that the Saints’ hiring process has slowed to a halt in recent weeks.

Some of the other candidates linked to the Saints’ job have already accepted jobs elsewhere or removed themselves from the running.

Moore, 36, originally signed on with the Lions as an undrafted free agent out of Boise State back in 2012. Detroit elected to move on from Moore at the start of the 2015 season and later signed on to the Cowboys’ practice squad.

Moore missed the entire 2016 season with a broken ankle but he later returned to Dallas. After being waived in 2017, the Cowboys added him to their practice squad for the remainder of the season.

From there, Moore made the decision to join the Cowboys as their QB coach and end his playing career in 2018. Dallas later promoted him to offensive coordinator for the 2019 season and he retained the position through a coaching change.

However, he and McCarthy later elected to mutually part ways and the Chargers hired Moore as offensive coordinator in 2023. Moore joined the Eagles as an offensive coordinator when the Chargers hired HC Jim Harbaugh before the 2024 season.

In 2024, the Eagles ranked No. 7 in points per game, No. 8 in yards per game, No. 29 in passing yards and No. 2 in rushing yards.

We’ll have more on the Saints as the news is available.