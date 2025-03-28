Eagles Officially Announce 2025 Coaching Staff

The Philadelphia Eagles have officially announced their coaching staff for the 2025 season under HC Nick Sirianni.

Here are the new hires on the 2025 coaching staff:

Former Dolphins offensive assistant Parks Frazier as pass game coordinator

as pass game coordinator Former Bowling Green HC Scot Loeffler as QB coach

as QB coach Former Jaguars assistant OL coach Greg Austin as assistant OL coach

as assistant OL coach Former Georgia offensive quality control coach Montgomery VanGorder as offensive quality coach

as offensive quality coach Former UAB executive director of football operations Cole Peterson as assistant to the head coach

The following is a list of Philadelphia coaches who received a promotion:

Former pass game coordinator Kevin Patullo to offensive coordinator

to offensive coordinator Former head coach of quality control Tyler Yelk to defensive assistant

Patullo, 43, began his coaching career at South Florida as a graduate assistant back in 2003. He took his first NFL coaching job with the Chiefs in 2007 as an offensive assistant & offensive quality control coach.

From there, Patullo has coached for the Bills, Titans, Jets and Colts before the Eagles hired him as their pass game coordinator in 2021. He also gained the associate HC label in 2023 along with pass game coordinator.