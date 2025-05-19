Eagles Officially Announce Extension For HC Nick Sirianni

The Eagles announced they have officially agreed to a multi-year extension with HC Nick Sirianni.

We’ve agreed on a multi-year extension with Head Coach Nick Sirianni ‼️ pic.twitter.com/K094MmJ0fR — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) May 19, 2025

This was reported some time ago, but now has been agreed to and signed. Details on coaching contracts are hard to come by but there’s a good chance this deal pays Sirianni over $15 million a season.

Sirianni entered this past season on the hot seat after Philadelphia collapsed down the stretch in 2023. But he answered his critics in a big way by reaching his second Super Bowl in 2024 and this time coming away with the Lombardi.

Sirianni, 43, began his coaching career at Mount Union back in 2004 as their defensive backs coach. After a few years at IUP, the Chiefs hired Sirianni as their offensive quality control coach and he held a few positions before joining the Chargers in 2013.

Sirianni served as the Chargers offensive quality control coach and QBs coach before moving to WRs coach in 2016. He was hired by the Colts as their offensive coordinator in 2018.

The Eagles hired Sirianni to be their next head coach after firing HC Doug Pederson in 2021.

In four years in Philadelphia, Sirianni has a record of 48-20 (.706 winning percentage) with four trips to the playoffs, two Super Bowl appearances and a Super Bowl victory in 2024.