Eagles Officially Cut 20 Players

The Eagles announced they have finalized their initial 53-man roster.

To do so, Philadelphia cut 20 players. The full list includes:

S Andrew Adams RB Jordan Howard OT Le’Raven Clark DT Hassan Ridgeway CB Kevon Seymour TE Richard Rodgers S Grayland Arnold WR Travis Fulgham WR John Hightower RB Jason Huntley OL Kayode Awosika CB Michael Jacquet CB Craig James DE Matt Leo G Sua Opeta WR Andre Patton OL Ross Pierschbacher S Elijah Riley LB JaCoby Stevens DT Raequan Williams

Fulgham, 25, is a former sixth-round pick of the Lions out of Old Dominion back in 2019. He signed a four-year deal worth $2.7 million with Detroit, but was waived a few weeks into the regular season.

The Lions re-signed Fulgham to their practice squad before waiving him during camp in 2020. He was later claimed off waivers by the Packers but cut again. The Eagles claimed him and after an early-season stint on the practice squad he was promoted to the active roster.

In 2020, Fulgham appeared in 13 games for the Eagles and caught 38 passes for 539 yards and four touchdowns.