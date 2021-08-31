Eagles Officially Cut 20 Players

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The Eagles announced they have finalized their initial 53-man roster. 

To do so, Philadelphia cut 20 players. The full list includes:

  1. S Andrew Adams
  2. RB Jordan Howard
  3. OT Le’Raven Clark
  4. DT Hassan Ridgeway
  5. CB Kevon Seymour
  6. TE Richard Rodgers
  7. S Grayland Arnold
  8. WR Travis Fulgham
  9. WR John Hightower
  10. RB Jason Huntley
  11. OL Kayode Awosika
  12. CB Michael Jacquet
  13. CB Craig James
  14. DE Matt Leo
  15. G Sua Opeta
  16. WR Andre Patton
  17. OL Ross Pierschbacher
  18. S Elijah Riley
  19. LB JaCoby Stevens
  20. DT Raequan Williams

Fulgham, 25, is a former sixth-round pick of the Lions out of Old Dominion back in 2019. He signed a four-year deal worth $2.7 million with Detroit, but was waived a few weeks into the regular season. 

The Lions re-signed Fulgham to their practice squad before waiving him during camp in 2020. He was later claimed off waivers by the Packers but cut again. The Eagles claimed him and after an early-season stint on the practice squad he was promoted to the active roster. 

In 2020, Fulgham appeared in 13 games for the Eagles and caught 38 passes for 539 yards and four touchdowns. 

