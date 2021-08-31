Eagles Officially Cut 20 Players

The Eagles announced they have finalized their initial 53-man roster.
PHI21-53ManRoster-v1.ppt#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/AQc5G1BXyY
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) August 31, 2021
To do so, Philadelphia cut 20 players. The full list includes:
- S Andrew Adams
- RB Jordan Howard
- OT Le’Raven Clark
- DT Hassan Ridgeway
- CB Kevon Seymour
- TE Richard Rodgers
- S Grayland Arnold
- WR Travis Fulgham
- WR John Hightower
- RB Jason Huntley
- OL Kayode Awosika
- CB Michael Jacquet
- CB Craig James
- DE Matt Leo
- G Sua Opeta
- WR Andre Patton
- OL Ross Pierschbacher
- S Elijah Riley
- LB JaCoby Stevens
- DT Raequan Williams
Fulgham, 25, is a former sixth-round pick of the Lions out of Old Dominion back in 2019. He signed a four-year deal worth $2.7 million with Detroit, but was waived a few weeks into the regular season.
The Lions re-signed Fulgham to their practice squad before waiving him during camp in 2020. He was later claimed off waivers by the Packers but cut again. The Eagles claimed him and after an early-season stint on the practice squad he was promoted to the active roster.
In 2020, Fulgham appeared in 13 games for the Eagles and caught 38 passes for 539 yards and four touchdowns.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!