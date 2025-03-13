Giants Re-Signing OL Aaron Stinnie

The New York Giants are re-signing OL Aaron Stinnie, according to Jeremy Fowler.

Stinnie, 31, signed on with the Titans as an undrafted free agent out of James Madison in May of 2018. He was among Tennessee’s final roster cuts in 2019 and signed to their practice squad once passing through waivers unclaimed.

The Titans promoted Stinnie to their active roster soon after before waiving him again, when he was claimed by the Buccaneers. Tampa Bay brought him back on a new contract before placing him on injured reserve due to a knee injury. He re-signed on back-to-back one-year deals and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent.

From there, he signed a one-year deal with the Giants last offseason

In 2024, Stinnie appeared in 16 games and started three times at guard for the Giants.