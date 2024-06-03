Eagles Officially Place C Jason Kelce & DT Fletcher Cox On Retired List

The Philadelphia Eagles officially placed C Jason Kelce and DT Fletcher Cox on the reserve/retired list on Monday, per the NFL transaction wire.

By processing the retirement for Kelce and Cox after June 1, the Eagles spread out the remaining dead money they had to account for with both players. When a player retires, it’s treated like a release on the salary cap.

Kelce, 36, is a former sixth-round pick of the Eagles back in 2011. He was entering the sixth year of his seven-year, $40.11 million contract when he agreed to an extension with the Eagles in 2019 that paid him an annual salary of $11 million.

He then signed a one-year deal with the Eagles worth up to $12 million in March of 2021. He signed another one-year, $14 million deal for 2022 and for 2023.

In 2023, Kelce appeared in and started all 17 games for the Eagles at center. Pro Football Focus rated him as the No. 4 center out of 38 qualifying players.

For his career, Kelce appeared in 193 games for the Eagles and made 193 starts. He was a seven-time Pro Bowler and a five-time first-team AP All-Pro selection.

Cox, 33, is a former first-round pick of the Eagles back in 2012. He was in the sixth year of his seven-year, $110.79 million contract that includes $63 million guaranteed when the Eagles released him with a post-June 1 designation.

However, the Eagles later re-signed Cox to a one-year contract worth $14 million. He returned on another one-year contract for the 2023 season.

In 2023, Cox appeared in 15 games for the Eagles and recorded 33 total tackles, three tackles for loss, five sacks, a forced fumble, one recovery and two pass deflections.

For his career, Cox appeared in 188 games over 12 seasons, all with the Eagles. He recorded 519 total tackles, 88 tackles for loss, 70 sacks, 16 forced fumbles, 14 recoveries, including three returned for touchdowns, and 16 pass deflections.

Cox was a first-team All-Pro in 2018 and was a second-team selection three other times. He was named to six Pro Bowls and to the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s All-Decade team for the 2010s.