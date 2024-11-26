Eagles Officially Place DE Brandon Graham On IR Among Other Moves

The Philadelphia Eagles have placed DE Brandon Graham on injured reserve, per the NFL transaction wire.

This was expected after Graham revealed he tore his triceps in Sunday night’s win over the Rams.

Graham had said this was going to be his final NFL season but it remains to be seen if the injury changes his mind.

Philadelphia also released DT Siaki Ika and WR Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint from their practice squad and signed DE K.J. Henry.

Graham, 36, is a former first-round pick of the Eagles back in 2010. He played out the final year of his four-year, $26 million contract before agreeing to a three-year deal worth $40 million with Philadelphia in 2019.

Graham was in the final year of his contract when he agreed to a one-year contract worth $6 million last year. He returned to Philadelphia on a one-year contract this past March.

Entering Week 12, Graham had appeared in 10 games for the Eagles and recorded 18 tackles, 2.5 sacks, a fumble and a pass defense.