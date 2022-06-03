Eagles Officially Place G Brandon Brooks On Retired List

The Philadelphia Eagles officially placed G Brandon Brooks on the reserve/retired list Friday, per Field Yates.

Brooks announced his retirement from the NFL a few months ago, so this is just a procedural move for the Eagles. They will retain his rights should he opt to unretire.

Brooks, 32, is a former third-round pick of the Texans back in 2012. He played out his rookie contract with the Texans before signing a five-year, $40 million contract with the Eagles that included $21 million guaranteed in 2016.

Brooks was set to make base salaries of $7.5 million over the final two years of the agreement when he signed a four-year extension with the Eagles in 2019 worth $56.2 million in new money and $30 million guaranteed.

He missed the entire 2020 season with a torn Achilles before initially restructuring his contract back in March of 2021.

For his career, Brooks appeared in 114 total games and started 108 times at guard with the Texans from 2012-2015 and the Eagles from 2016-2021.