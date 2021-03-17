Eagles Officially Release WR Alshon Jeffery & DT Malik Jackson

The Philadelphia Eagles announced Wednesday that they’ve officially released WR Alshon Jeffery and DL Malik Jackson.

Roster Moves: #Eagles have released DT Malik Jackson and WR Alshon Jeffery. pic.twitter.com/Qw8XiArXsA — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) March 17, 2021

Jeffery, 30, was taken in the second round of the 2012 NFL draft by the Bears. He played out the final year of his four-year, $4.54 million rookie contract with Chicago before agreeing to a one-year, $9.5 million contract with the Eagles in 2017.

He just finished the third year of his four-year, $52 million contract and was set to earn a base salary $12,750,000 in 2021.

In 2020, Jeffery appeared in seven games for the Eagles and caught six passes for 115 yards and a touchdown.

Jackson, 31, is a former fifth-round pick of the Broncos back in 2012. He played out his four-year, $2,313,612 rookie contract before agreeing to a six-year, $85.5 million deal that included $42 million guaranteed with the Jaguars.

Jackson was set to make a base salary of $13 million in 2019 when the Jaguars released him. He signed with the Eagles on a three-year deal worth $30 million.

In 2020, Jackson appeared in 15 games for the Eagles and recorded 28 total tackles, 2.5 sacks, one fumble recovery and two pass defenses. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 65 interior defender out of 130 qualifying players.