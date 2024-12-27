Eagles Officially Rule Out QB Jalen Hurts For Week 17

The Philadelphia Eagles announced Friday they have officially ruled out QB Jalen Hurts from Week 17 due to a concussion.

All indications were that Hurts was going to be held out this week with the Eagles turning to Kenny Pickett on Sunday against the Cowboys.

Hurts, 26, is a former second-round pick of the Eagles out of Oklahoma in 2020. He signed a four-year, $6,025,171 rookie contract with a $1,941,943 signing bonus.

Hurts was scheduled to make a base salary of $1.3 million in 2023 in the final year of that deal when he signed a five-year, $255 million extension.

In 2024, Hurts has appeared in 15 games for the Eagles and completed 68.7 percent of his passes for 2,903 yards, 18 touchdowns and five interceptions. He has also rushed for 630 yards and 14 touchdowns.