Eagles Officially Rule Out QB Jalen Hurts From Week 18

The Philadelphia Eagles announced they’ve ruled out QB Jalen Hurts from Week 18 due to a concussion and left finger injury.

Hurts will now miss his third straight game. It’s worth mentioning that QB Kenny Pickett also did not participate in Friday’s practice due to a rib injury and is listed as questionable for the season finale.

Philadelphia was already set to rest several starters for Week 18 ahead of the playoffs, including RB Saquon Barkley. If Pickett is unable to go, the Eagles would have to sign an emergency option given they don’t have a quarterback on their practice squad.

Hurts, 26, is a former second-round pick of the Eagles out of Oklahoma in 2020. He signed a four-year, $6,025,171 rookie contract with a $1,941,943 signing bonus.

Hurts was scheduled to make a base salary of $1.3 million in 2023 in the final year of that deal when he signed a five-year, $255 million extension.

In 2024, Hurts has appeared in 15 games for the Eagles and completed 68.7 percent of his passes for 2,903 yards, 18 touchdowns and five interceptions. He has also rushed for 630 yards and 14 touchdowns.