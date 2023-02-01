Eagles OL Josh Sills Indicted On Rape & Kidnapping Charges

Ohio attorney general Dave Yost announced the indictment of Eagles rookie OL Josh Sills by a grand jury on charges of rape and kidnapping.

The indictment says Sills engaged in sexual activity that was not consensual and held a victim against her will in an event that occurred in December of 2019.

It adds the crime was immediately reported, and the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office conducted the investigation. Sills has a court date on February 16.

Sills, 25, signed with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma State. He made the active roster coming out of the preseason.

In 2022, Sills appeared in one game for the Eagles.