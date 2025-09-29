Eagles OLB Ogbonnia Okoronkwo Tore His Triceps, Headed To IR

According to Jeff McLane, Eagles OLB Ogbonnia Okoronkwo tore his triceps and will be placed on injured reserve.

Ian Rapoport is reporting that the injury is expected to sideline Okoronkwo for the rest of the season.

Okoronkwo, 30, was taken with the No. 160 overall pick in the fifth round out of Oklahoma by the Rams in 2018. He played out the final year of a four-year, $2.9 million deal and signed a one-year deal with the Texans for the 2022 season.

The Browns signed him to a three-year, $19 million deal that could be worth up to $22 million with incentives. He was entering the last year of his contract and was set to make a base salary of $2.235 million when the Browns released him earlier this offseason. He then caught on with the Eagles.

In 2024, Okoronkwo appeared in 16 games for the Browns and recorded 23 tackles, five tackles for loss, three sacks, and one pass defense.