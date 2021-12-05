Eagles On Track To Clinch First-Round Pick From Carson Wentz Trade

Adam Schefter notes that the conditional 2022 draft pick that the Colts sent to the Eagles during the offseason in the trade for QB Carson Wentz could be clinched as a first-rounder Sunday.

In order for the pick to improve from a second-rounder to a first, Wentz needs to play 75 percent of the team’s 2021 offensive snaps. He’s currently on track to hit this mark during Sunday’s game against the Texans.

However, the Eagles could still get a first-round pick if Wentz plays less than 70 percent of the team’s snaps, but they secure a playoff spot.

As of now, Wentz has played a total of 747 snaps while the Colts have had 759 offensive snaps this season, which is currently 98 percent. Schefter mentions that the Colts are averaging about 63 plays per game, which leaves them on pace for around 1,075 total plays this season.

As long as the Colts maintain the average number of plays over their final five games of the season, Wentz would clear the 75 percent threshold by playing every snap Sunday.

Wentz, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Eagles back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $26.7 million rookie contract that included a $16.7 million signing bonus when the Eagles picked up his fifth-year option that would have cost them $22.78 million for the 2020 season.

The Eagles signed Wentz to a four-year, $128 million extension going into the 2019 season that included $107 million in guarantees. However, Philadelphia opted to trade Wentz to the Colts for draft compensation.

In 2021, Wentz has appeared in 12 games for the Colts and completed 62.8 percent of his passes for 2,790 yards, 21 touchdowns and five interceptions. He has also rushed for 159 and a touchdown.