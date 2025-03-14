Eagles Open To Trade Talks For TE Dallas Goedert & DE Bryce Huff

According to Jordan Schultz, the Eagles are open to trade discussions involving TE Dallas Goedert and DE Bryce Huff.

Schultz notes Goedert is entering the final year of his contract, while Huff played in a limited role last season due to Phildelphia’s deep rotation of defensive ends.

Last week, Josina Anderson cited sources around the league who believe the Eagles are holding out for “at least a fourth-round pick for TE Dallas Goedert in a potential trade.”

Anderson says Philadelphia is willing to take a future pick in 2026 or 2027 for Goedert. However, she adds that “a lower pick and more of a salary adjustment is needed for some teams to continue conversations.”

As for Huff, this is the first we’ve heard of a potential trade for the defensive end. He missed time with a wrist injury last season that eventually needed surgery.

Goedert, 30, is a former second-round pick of the Eagles back in 2018. He was in the final year of his four-year, $5,624,271 contract and set to make a base salary of $1.246 million for the 2021 season when he signed a four-year, $59 million extension in 2021.

Goedert is owed a base salary of just $1,255,000 for the 2025 season to go along with a $5,826,000 option and a $250,000 workout bonus.

In 2024, Goedert appeared in 10 games for the Eagles and caught 42 passes for 496 yards receiving and two touchdowns.

Huff, 26, signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of Memphis following the 2020 NFL Draft. He signed the standard three-year UDFA deal.

New York re-signed him as a restricted free agent in 2023. Huff was testing the free agent market as an unrestricted free agent when he signed a three-year, $51 million deal with the Eagles.

In 2024, Huff appeared in 12 games for the Eagles and recorded 13 total tackles, three tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and one forced fumble.

We’ll have more regarding Goedert and Huff as the news is available.