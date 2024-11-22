Eagles Place DE Bryce Huff On Injured Reserve

The Philadelphia Eagles announced they placed DE Bryce Huff on injured reserve.

We have placed DE Bryce Huff on Injured Reserve. pic.twitter.com/7dVcb2NbeQ — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 22, 2024

Mike Garafolo notes Philadelphia is hopeful Huff will be able to return before the end of the season after undergoing wrist surgery this week.

Tim McManus reported earlier this week that Huff had a procedure that will sideline him for at least a few weeks. McManus said the goal is for the defensive end to be back and healthy for the end of the season when the Eagles are making their stretch run.

The veteran pass rusher has been playing through the injury the past two weeks, protecting the injured wrist with a hard cast.

He will now miss a minimum of four weeks before he can be activated.

Huff, 26, signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of Memphis following the 2020 NFL Draft. He signed the standard three-year UDFA deal.

New York re-signed him as a restricted free agent in 2023. Huff was testing the free agent market as an unrestricted free agent when he signed a three-year, $51 million deal with the Eagles.

In 2024, Huff has appeared in 10 games for the Eagles and recorded 10 total tackles, three tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and one forced fumble.