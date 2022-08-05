The Philadelphia Eagles announced that they have placed TE Jaeden Graham on the injured reserve.

Roster move: Eagles place TE Jaeden Graham on Injured Reserve. pic.twitter.com/vLQX9XC8FX — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) August 5, 2022

Graham, 26, signed on with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent out of Yale back in 2018. He was eventually signed to a futures deal after his rookie year and returned as an exclusive rights free agent in March of 2021.

Atlanta declined to tender him a qualifying offer this offseason and he caught on with the Eagles in recent weeks.

In 2020, Graham appeared in all 16 games and recorded three receptions for 25 yards (8.3 YPC) and no touchdowns.