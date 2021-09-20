Eagles Place TE Zach Ertz On COVID-19 List

The Philadelphia Eagles announced Monday that they’ve placed TE Zach Ertz on the COVID-19 list.

Roster Move: Eagles have placed TE Zach Ertz on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. pic.twitter.com/m4Massuuqi — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 20, 2021

Ertz, 30, is a former second-round pick of the Eagles back in 2013. He’s in the final year of his six-year, $43.64 million contract that included $20 million guaranteed.

Ertz stands to make a base salary of $8.25 million for the 2021 season.

In 2021, Ertz has appeared in two games for the Eagles and caught three passes for 40 yards receiving and no touchdowns.