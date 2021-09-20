Eagles Placing G Brandon Brooks On IR With Pec Strain

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni announced the team will be placing G Brandon Brooks on injured reserve with a pectoral strain, per Tim McManus.

The expectation is that Brooks will be able to return this season. He must stay on IR for at least three weeks before becoming eligible to come back.

Brooks, 32, is a former third-round pick of the Texans back in 2012. He played out his rookie contract with the Texans before signing a five-year, $40 million contract with the Eagles that included $21 million guaranteed in 2016.

Brooks was set to make base salaries of $7.5 million over the final two years of the agreement when he signed a four-year extension with the Eagles in 2019 worth $56.2 million in new money and $30 million guaranteed.

He missed the entire 2020 season with a torn Achilles.

In 2021, Brooks has appeared in two games for the Eagles and made two starts at right guard.