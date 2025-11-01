Eagles Placing S Marcus Epps & OLB Azeez Ojulari On IR

The Eagles announced on Saturday that they are placing S Marcus Epps and OLB Azeez Ojulari on injured reserve.

Epps, 29, was selected in the sixth round by the Vikings out of Wyoming in 2019. He later agreed to a four-year, $2.7 million contract with Minnesota before being waived and claimed by the Eagles.

Epps played out the final year of his rookie contract and was testing the open market for the first time in his NFL career when he signed a two-year, $12 million contract with the Raiders.

The Patriots signed Epps to a one-year deal worth up to $4.4 million this past March before cutting him loose at the end of camp. Epps signed on with the Eagles shortly after.

In 2025, Epps has appeared in eight games for the Eagles and recorded six total tackles.