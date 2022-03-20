Eagles Plan To Host Georgia DT Jordan Davis For Top 30 Visit

According to Joseph Santoliquito, Georgia DT Jordan Davis says the Eagles have a top 30 visit for him planned.

“I’ve been in contact with the Philadelphia Eagles and I plan on having a top-30 visit soon,” Davis said. “There’s not really too much I can say right now other than that, but we have been in contact. For me, it works great (if the Eagles drafted him). I loved watching Fletcher Cox growing up. I try to pattern part of my game after him and I love how dominant he is.”

Davis is one of the top defensive tackle prospects in the 2022 draft class and an impressive athlete, especially at 6-6 and 340 pounds.

The Eagles have three picks in the first round at No. 15, No. 16 and No. 19.

Teams can only host 30 prospects for visits at their facility, with some caveats for local prospects, so this is a notable level of interest.

Davis, 22, was an AP All-American as a senior and won the Chuck Bednarik Award and Outland Trophy, given to college football’s best defensive player and best interior defensive lineman respectively.

NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein compares Davis to former NFL DT Ted Washington.

During his four-year college career, Davis recorded 90 total tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, seven sacks and one pass deflection in 41 games.