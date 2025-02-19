Eagles Promote Assistant Kevin Patullo To Offensive Coordinator

The Philadelphia Eagles announced they’ve promoted passing game coordinator and associate head coach Kevin Patullo to be their new offensive coordinator.

Kevin Patullo has been named our Offensive Coordinator.#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/M5DlXg9pvg — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) February 19, 2025

Last week, it was reported Patullo had “strong consideration” for the Saints offensive coordinator job under new HC Kellen Moore. He was also named a top internal candidate to replace Moore as Philadelphia’s OC.

Patullo, 43, began his coaching career at South Florida as a graduate assistant back in 2003. He took his first NFL coaching job with the Chiefs in 2007 as an offensive assistant & offensive quality control coach.

From there, Patullo has coached for the Bills, Titans, Jets and Colts before the Eagles hired him as their pass game coordinator in 2021. He also gained the associate HC label in 2023 along with pass game coordinator.