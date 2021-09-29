Eagles Promote G Sua Opeta, Sign OT Casey Tucker To PS

The Eagles announced they have promoted G Sua Opeta from the practice squad to the active roster.

The Eagles also signed two players to the practice squad, including OT Casey Tucker.

Opeta, 25, wound up going undrafted back in 2019. He later signed a rookie contract with the Eagles and was added to their practice squad at the start of the 2019 season.

Since then, Opeta has been on and off of their roster.

In 2020, Opeta was active for eight games for the Eagles and made two starts for them.