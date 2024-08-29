Eagles Promote LB Oren Burks, Sign OL Brett Toth To PS

The Philadelphia Eagles announced they are promoting LB Oren Burks from the practice squad to the active roster and signed OL Brett Toth to their practice squad.

This comes as a corresponding roster move to placing DB James Bradberry on injured reserve.

Burks, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Packers back in 2018. He finished his four-year, $3,280,756 rookie contract that included an $820,756 signing bonus with Green Bay.

From there, Burks signed a two-year, $5 million contract with the 49ers in 2022. He caught on with the Eagles back in March but was among their final roster cuts coming out of this year’s preseason and re-signed to the practice squad.

In 2023, Burks appeared in 15 games for the 49ers and recorded 46 tackles, a sack, a fumble recovery, an interception and a pass defense.