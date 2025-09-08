Eagles Promote OLB Patrick Johnson Among Other Moves

The Philadelphia Eagles announced they have promoted OLB Patrick Johnson to the active roster from the practice squad.
The team also added RB Montrell Johnson and OL Hollin Pierce to the practice squad and released WR Elijah Cooks.
Philadelphia’s practice squad now includes:
- LB Chance Campbell
- TE E.J. Jenkins
- CB Brandon Johnson
- OLB Patrick Johnson
- TE Cameron Latu
- QB Kyle McCord
- CB Parry Nickerson
- S Andre Sam
- S Marcus Epps
- WR Britain Covey
- OT Luke Felix Fualalo (International)
- WR Javon Baker
- RB Audric Estime
- DB Ambry Thomas
- DB Eli Ricks
- OL Hollin Pierce
- RB Montrell Johnson
Johnson, 27, was a seventh-round pick by the Eagles out of Tulane in 2021. He was in the final year of his rookie contract when the Eagles waived him.
The Giants claimed Johnson and he finished out the season in New York before returning to Philadelphia on a one-year deal this past offseason.
In 2025, Johnson has appeared in one game for the Eagles but has not recorded a stat.
